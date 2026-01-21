Shashi Tharoor heaps praise on Gautam Gambhir, calls India coach’s role ‘hardest job after PM’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday praised Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, describing his role as “the hardest job in India after the Prime Minister’s.”

The Member of Parliament (MP) met the former India batter in Nagpur ahead of the first T20I of the five match series against New Zealand at the New VCA Stadium in Jamtha.

Sharing a photograph of their meeting on the social media platform X, Tharoor highlighting the immense scrutiny that comes with leading the Indian cricket team. He also called Gambhir his old friend. Gambhir has also been a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the BJP from East Delhi seat in Lok Sabha between 2019 and 2024.

“In Nagpur, I enjoyed a good and frank discussion with my old friend Gautam Gambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s!” Tharoor wrote in his post.

Gambhir, was in July 2024 appointed as the head coach of India for three years till 2027 ODI cricket World Cup.

The parliamentarian from Kerala, who is an ardent cricket fan, acknowledged the constant pressure faced by the former Indian opener, saying that Gambhir is subjected to relentless public judgment daily as the coach of Indian cricket team.

“He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm and walks on undaunted,” Tharoor said, praising Gambhir’s calm attitude in handling the pressure.

T20 series against New Zealand begins today The five-match T20 series against New Zealand will be crucial for Team India’s preparation ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which will start on February 7.

India will enter the tournament as defending champions. The team won the trophy in 2024, and if they win another title in 2026, the Men in Blue will become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

New Zealand are playing in the T20 series after winning their first ODI series in India, where they beat the hosts 2-1.

Tharoor also lauded Gambhir’s leadership style, describing it as quietly determined and effective, and wished him success as India begins a crucial phase in their white-ball calendar.

“A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success, starting today,” Tharoor added.

Tharoor often expresses his opinion on cricket issues. Earlier this month, he said cricket should not fall victim to the ‘delicate diplomatic and political relationship’ between India and Bangladesh.

Tharoor’s remarks came against the backdrop of tensions between the two cricketing nations over reports of violence against Hindus and the BCCI’s direction to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to drop Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the coming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).