Shashi Tharoor hits back after facing 'fierce' flak over his Musharraf remark
- Earlier on Sunday, Tharoor condoled the demise of the former Pakistan military ruler stating that 'once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace between 2002-2007'.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on 5 February reacted to strong criticism after he termed Pervez Musharraf as 'foe-turned-real force for peace' in his condolence message, saying 'I was raised in an India where you are expected to speak kindly of people when they die'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×