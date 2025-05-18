Shashi Tharoor in USA, Kanimozhi in Russia: Full list of delegations to share India's message against terrorism

Seven all-party delegations will soon visit key nations later this month, reflecting India's collective resolve against terrorism. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the full list of members of the all-party delegations and details of the countries they'll be visiting.

Aim of the delegation The Centre said on Saturday that in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, “seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month.”

"The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism," the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said in a press release on Saturday.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Under the operation, precision attacks targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and PoK, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Who are part of all-party delegations? Each of the seven delegations includes Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats.

Full list of members and countries they'll visit The list include MPs from multi-parties which have been divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader has been assigned for each group who will lead the delegation on global level.

Of the 51 political leaders, 31 are part of the ruling NDA, while the remaining 20 are from the non-NDA parties.

Also Read | Indian Akashteer's dominance against Pakistani strikes decoded

Delegation 1 The first all-party delegation will be led by BJP leader Baijayant Panda. The leaders of the first all-party delegation will visit countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria. Members of the first all-party delegation are:

BJP MP Baijayant Panda (Leader) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey BJP MP Phangnon Konyak BJP MP Rekha Sharma AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi Satnam Singh Sandhu Ghulam Nabi Azad Amb. Harsh Shringla Delegation 2 The second all-party delegation will be led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. The leaders of the first all-party delegation will visit countries including UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy and Denmark. Members of the second all-party delegation are:

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Leader) BJP MP Dr. Daggubati Purandeswari Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Ghulam Ali Khatana Congress MP Amar Singh BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya MJ Akbar Amb. Pankaj Saran Delegation 3 The third all-party delegation will be led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. The leaders of the first all-party delegation will visit countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore. Members of the third all-party delegation are:

JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha (Leader) BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi AITC MP Yusuf Pathan BJP MP Brij Lal CPI (M) MP Dr. John Brittas BJP MP Pradan Baruah BJP MP Hemang Joshi Salman Khurshid Amb. Mohan Kumar Delegation 4 The fourth all-party delegation will be led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde. The leaders of the first all-party delegation will visit countries including the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone. Members of the fourth all-party delegation are:

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Leader) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer BJP MP Atul Garg BJD MP Sasmit Patra BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra SS Ahluwalia Amb. Sujan Chinoy Delegation 5 The fifth all-party delegation will be led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The leaders of the first all-party delegation will visit countries including the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia. Members of the fifth all-party delegation are:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Leader) LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad TDP MP GM Harish Balayogi BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita Shiv Sena MP Milind Murli Deora Amb. Taranjit Singh Sandhu BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Delegation 6 The sixth all-party delegation will be led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. The leaders of the first all-party delegation will visit countries including Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia. Members of the sixth all-party delegation are:

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Leader) SP MP Rajeev Rai NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad BJP MP Brijesh Chowta RJD MP Shri Prem Chand Gupta AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal Amb. Manjeev S. Puri Amb. Jawed Ashraf Delegation 7 The seventh all-party delegation will be led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule. The leaders of the first all-party delegation will visit countries including Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia and South Africa. Members of the seventh all-party delegation are: