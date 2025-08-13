Shashi Tharoor joins stray dog debate following SC order, flags 'unwillingness of municipalities to neutering' canines

Shashi Tharoor's comments come amid the debate over the Supreme Court's order directing Delhi authorities to remove stray dogs from localities and house them in shelters due to increasing dog bite incidents.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated13 Aug 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor on Congress' 'vote chori' charges (Image: PTI)
Shashi Tharoor on Congress' 'vote chori' charges (Image: PTI)(PTI)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the stray dog debate following the Supreme Court order, stating that that the “flaw in our system is not lack of resources, but the unwillingness or inability of municipalities to perform the task of rounding up and neutering stray dogs, even when funds have been provided.”

Shashi Tharoor's comments come after the Supreme Court on Monday, directed Delhi authorities to remove stray dogs from localities and house them in shelters due to increasing dog bite incidents.

The Congress leader allged that the funds allocated for tackling stray dogs are “never actually spent where needed.”

Also Read | ‘Will look into it’: CJI BR Gavai on removal of stray dogs from streets of Delhi

Instead, Shashi Tharoor proposed that money be given to NGOs and animal welfare groups who have a “track record” of running shelters and implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, arguing they were better positioned to deliver results.

SC order on stray dogs – what happened so far

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly opposes SC order to relocate stray dogs: ‘Not strangers, but…’
  • The court also warned that anyone obstructing the relocation drive — whether individuals or organisations — could face contempt proceedings.
  • Following the Supreme Court's order, dog lovers and lawyers clashed with each other, with the clashes turning into physical assaults. In a video that went viral, a lawyer and some people can be seen fighting with each other.

Also Read | John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor, other celebs react to SC's order against stray dogs
  • A large crowd of animal activists and dog lovers also assembled at Delhi’s India Gate. On X, Animal Welfare and Care (AWC) posted, “We are voters, and we want to exercise our constitutional right. Article 51A(g) of the Indian Constitution calls on citizens to protect and improve the environment, safeguard wildlife, and show compassion for all living creatures.”

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaShashi Tharoor joins stray dog debate following SC order, flags 'unwillingness of municipalities to neutering' canines
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.