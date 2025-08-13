Shashi Tharoor joins stray dog debate following SC order, flags 'unwillingness of municipalities to neutering' canines

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the stray dog debate following the Supreme Court order, stating that that the “flaw in our system is not lack of resources, but the unwillingness or inability of municipalities to perform the task of rounding up and neutering stray dogs, even when funds have been provided.”

Shashi Tharoor's comments come after the Supreme Court on Monday, directed Delhi authorities to remove stray dogs from localities and house them in shelters due to increasing dog bite incidents.

The Congress leader allged that the funds allocated for tackling stray dogs are “never actually spent where needed.”

Instead, Shashi Tharoor proposed that money be given to NGOs and animal welfare groups who have a “track record” of running shelters and implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, arguing they were better positioned to deliver results.

SC order on stray dogs – what happened so far Calling the stray dog situation in the city "extremely grim," the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Delhi government and municipal bodies to begin removing stray dogs from all local areas without delay and house them in designated dog shelters.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed Delhi authorities to set up shelters for about 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks, to be expanded in phases.

The court also warned that anyone obstructing the relocation drive — whether individuals or organisations — could face contempt proceedings.

Following the Supreme Court's order, dog lovers and lawyers clashed with each other, with the clashes turning into physical assaults. In a video that went viral, a lawyer and some people can be seen fighting with each other.