Shashi Tharoor joins stray dog debate following SC order, flags 'unwillingness of municipalities to neutering' canines

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the stray dog debate following the Supreme Court order, stating that that the “flaw in our system is not lack of resources, but the unwillingness or inability of municipalities to perform the task of rounding up and neutering stray dogs, even when funds have been provided.”
Shashi Tharoor's comments come after the Supreme Court on Monday, directed Delhi authorities to remove stray dogs from localities and house them in shelters due to increasing dog bite incidents.
The Congress leader allged that the funds allocated for tackling stray dogs are “never actually spent where needed.”
Instead, Shashi Tharoor proposed that money be given to NGOs and animal welfare groups who have a “track record” of running shelters and implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, arguing they were better positioned to deliver results.