Shashi Tharoor lavishes praises on PM again, calls Modi's address a cultural call to action

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor once again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tharoor heaped praises on PM Modi after he attended an event in Delhi where the prime minister spoke. “On the whole, the PM’s address served as both an economic outlook and a cultural call to action, urging the nation to be restless for progress. Glad to have been in the audience despite battling a bad cold and cough!” Tharoor posted on X, on Tuesday.

In his detailed post, Tharoor highlighted how PM Modi emphasised that India is now an “emerging model” for the world and focused on the country’s economic resilience.

PM Modi made the remarks during the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, organised by The Indian Express, on Monday, 17 November.

Shashi Tharoor's praise for PM Modi Shashi Tharoor said a key part of PM Modi's speech was dedicated to "overturning Macaulay's 200-year legacy of 'slave mentality' (i.e., a colonial mindset)". The PM, he said, appealed for a 10-year national mission to restore pride in India's heritage, languages, and knowledge systems.

“PM Modi said he had been accused of being in 'election mode' all the time… but he was really in an 'emotional mode' to redress the problems of the people,” said the Thiruvananthapuram MP in his post.

PM Modi's speech came few days following the Bihar Assembly Election Results, where the NDA registered a landslide victory – securing 202 out 243 Assembly constituencies. Shashi Tharoor's Congress party however, witnessed a massive drubbing, winning only six out of 61 seats it fielded candidates in.

When Tharoor led Op Sindoor delegation The Thiruvananthapuram MP has often found himself at odds with his own party – the Congress – especially after praising PM Modi.

The internal rift was prominent a few months back after the government selected Shashi Tharoor to lead the Operation Sindoor delegation abroad, without the grand old party not recommending his name.