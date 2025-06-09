Shashi Tharoor-led delegation ends US visit a powerful message – ‘world knows the truth now’

The multi-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress leader Shashit Tharoor wrapped up its visit to the US after meeting with Vice President J D Vance and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau among political and diplomatic leaders, to drive home India's strong resolve to combat terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The delegation was on the last leg of a multi-nation tour to brief key interlocutors about Operation Sindoor that India launched in retaliation to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The delegation was one of the seven multi-party delegations India had tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

“If you are born a hundred times, you will do it a hundred times; I will love my country with all my heart; We did whatever we could for the motherland, the whole world knows the truth now," Tharoor wrote on X in Hindi

The group arrived in the US capital on June 3 and over the course of three days held a wide array of meetings on Capitol Hill as well as in Washington, briefing American government officials as well as lawmakers about India's stance on cross-border terrorism.

An ‘excellent meeting’ with JD Vance The Indian team met Vice President Vance, Landau, House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) leadership, India Caucus leadership and Senate Foreign Relations Committee leaders. It also held meetings and interactions with a host of US Congressmen, think tanks, policy experts, media as well as members of the Indian-American community.

Tharoor described the meeting with Vance at the White House for about 25 minutes on Thursday as “an excellent meeting,” and said the vice president was “warm and welcoming and receptive.”

“Vance expressed complete understanding, first of all, outrage of what happened in Pahalgam and support and respect for India’s restrained response in Operation Sindoor,” Tharoor told PTI after that meeting.

The Indian Embassy said in a statement that during the meeting with Landau, the delegation briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, discussed India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, and put forth India’s firm resolve to counter cross-border terrorism in all its forms.

On the last day of the delegation's scheduled meetings, the delegation paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue opposite the Indian Embassy here.

“It is striking how many world capitals are adorned with statues or busts of the Mahatma, the 20th century’s greatest apostle of peace, nonviolence, and human freedom,” Tharoor posted on X afterwards.

The team, which had arrived from India in New York on May 24, had travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before arriving in Washington for the last leg of the tour.

The other members of the delegation were Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and India’s former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

