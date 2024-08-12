Bangladesh crisis: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said there is always a possibility that the Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) “could have had a hand in some outrageous incidents of violence during the agitation”.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the "big concern" for India amid the Bangladesh crisis " has always been whether Pakistan and China will fish in troubled waters". In an interview with NDTV on Monday, Tharoor said Muhammad Yunus-led ne government in Bangladesh is "no cause for anxiety for New Delhi". He rather said there might be the possibility of the potential involvement of Pakistani or China in the Bangladesh crisis.

"In this kind of context, there is always a possibility that the Pakistani ISI could have had a hand in some outrageous incidents of violence during the agitation, that the Chinese who have a strong presence in Bangladesh might have seen this as an opportunity to expand their influence, those are things people watching relations in the subcontinent are most concerned about," Tharoor said in the interview.

The Congress leader added, "But certainly, there is no implication of anything in the composition of the interim government or the initial statements of Mr Yunus that would give us any cause for worry.

Tharoor said he knows Yunus "personally" and that the new head of the interim government in Bangladesh is a "highly respected figure".

"I suppose he [Yunus] is somewhat close to Washington rather than being seen as close to Jamaat e Islami or Pakistani ISI. If you look at the overall composition of the interim government, there doesn't seem to be any particular reason for India to feel any anxiety about countries hostile to us having put their stamp on this interim government," Tharoor said.

Tharoor also praised the central government for giving refuge to ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina. He said, "If we had not helped her, it would have been a disgrace for India. Nobody would have wanted to be our friend if we had treated our friend badly."

"Sheikh Hasina is a friend of India and India is a friend of her. And when a friend is in trouble, you don't look twice before you help them, keep them safe. That's exactly what India has done. I applaud the government for doing it..." he said.

The Hasina-led government in Bangladesh was toppled after nationwide protests over a job quote engulfed the country in July. She reportedly resigned as the Bangladesh prime minister and fled to India. She is currently staying in India and reportedly seeking asylum in other countries.

On Monday, Tharoor shared a picture showing vandalized statues at the 1971 Shaheed Memorial Complex in Bangladesh's Mujibnagar. He alleged the statues were "destroyed by anti-India vandals". He posted on X, "This follows disgraceful attacks on the Indian cultural centre, temples and Hindu homes in several places, even as reports came in of Muslim civilians protecting other minority homes and places of worship".