Shashi Tharoor looking for seat in ‘BJP sleeping cell inside Congress’: CPI's Binoy Viswam

Communist Party of India (CPI) Secretary Binoy Viswam on Sunday took a swipe at Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor who was named as the head of a multipartner delegation to key partner countries to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following Operation Sindoor.

Viswam said that Tharoor seemed to be "in search of his berth" in the alleged "sleeping cell" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) operating inside Congress.

Referring to Tharoor's appointment in one of the seven groups of the multi-party delegation, he further criticised the BJP for using the fight against terrorism as a "hunt for party gain".

"Rahul Gandhi's concern about BJP sleeping cells inside Congress is not so simple. It seems that Shashi Tharoor is in search of his berth in that cell. BJP knows how to make use of such elements. For them, even the fight against terrorism is a hunt for party gains," Viswam posted on X.

The Central government on May 17 tasked Shashi Tharoor to lead one of the seven delegations of a project for India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism. Tharoor stated that he will diligently fulfil his assigned responsibilities, emphasising that while the party leadership is entitled to its opinions, his commitment remains steadfast.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the government for not accepting all the names nanominated by his party, and said that this was "dishonest on the government's part."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sidelined the Opposition, and prior to 2014, Prime Ministers upheld Parliamentary dignity by consulting the Leader of Opposition for national delegations.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.