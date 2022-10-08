Earlier on Friday, the BJP took a swipe at the Congress after senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge emerged as the favourite to win the poll for party president, suggesting that he will be a proxy and remote-controlled.
Rahul Gandhi has dismissed remarks that the next Congress president could be remote-controlled by the Gandhi family, and said that Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are both people of stature and understanding.
Addressing a press conference here during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, "Both the people (Shashi Tharoor & Mallikarjun Kharge) who are standing (in Cong president polls) have position & perspective and are people of statute & understanding. I don't think that either of them will be a remote control.
"Frankly, this tone is insulting to both of them," he added.
Earlier on Friday, the BJP took a swipe at the Congress after senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge emerged as the favourite to win the poll for party president, suggesting that he will be a "proxy" and "remote-controlled".
"Mallikarjun Kharge at 80 is an inspiring choice for the Congress. He is young, energetic and just what the Congress needed to ensure its revival. He should just pick Dr Manmohan Singh's manual on 'Living by the Remote Control' and it is all sorted," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet.
"After (Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok) Gehlot lost favour with Parivar (Gandhis), now 80-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge ji becomes the chosen remote controlled 'proxy' candidate, who is projected as an 'official candidate', contrast his nomination with Tharoor's lacklustre one. Isn't it clear the match is fixed for Kharge," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet.
He further added, "Does anyone believe this is a free & fair exercise where Parivar is calling the shots to get its candidate 'selected'. Just like Dr Manmohan Singh was the face & titular PM, now the same SOP will be followed here."
Rubbishing the remarks made by the BJP, Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no such thing as "remote control" in his party unlike the BJP, where every president is selected through a "consensus".
Kharge further asserted that if becomes the head of the grand old party, the remote control would be with him.
"A lot of people say I am a remote control and work from behind. They say I will do what Sonia Gandhi will say. There is no such thing as remote control in Congress, people take decisions together. It is your thinking. A few people are creating this idea," Kharge had said.
Attacking the BJP, he said, "How many times has the prime minister held (party president's) election? All the presidents were selected through consensus, and you are teaching me? Where is the remote control in the BJP? When I become president, the remote control will stay with me." Decisions would be taken by "our committee, elected members, working committee and parliamentary board", he said, adding that he would try his best to ensure 50 per cent of organisational posts are reserved for those below 50 years of age.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is currently on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that by nature he believes in 'tapasya' and wanted an element of suffering in this communication to people through the Bharat Jodo Yatra which seeks to cover a distance of about 3,500 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on foot.
He said spreading hatred and violence is an anti-national act and "we'll fight anybody who indulges in it".
"We are opposing the new education policy as it's distorting our history, traditions… We want a decentralised education system," he added.
Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the 2024 elections and the Congress wants to unite people against the division of the country being carried out by the BJP-RSS, Gandhi said.
