Congress leader Shashi Tharoor , who is recovering from Covid-19, tweeted a two-minute long video message for the Central Government on its vaccination policy Wednesday morning.

Slamming the Centre, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala said, "Save India! Have a universal vaccination policy. Make vaccines free for all."

In the video, Tharoor said he supported Indian National Congress's campaign for bringing a massive change in the government's policy for universal vaccination of all Indians within the promised deadline of December, and to do so free of cost.

"As you can see, I am in bed, suffering the complications of a long Covid infection. I just want to say to everybody... having seen the government statement that everybody will be vaccinated by (the) end of December, while seeing the availability of vaccines or lack there of of the vaccines, I wonder how the government is going to get there," the 65-year-old Congress leader said.

He further added: "It is unacceptable that the government should be demanding that states or private hospitals compete in some sort of market free-for-all to buy vaccines at different prices, extortionate prices in some cases, when the Central government had an arrangement to buy vaccines at an affordable prices and give them to the public for free. That was the policy at the beginning of the vaccination drive", he said in the message.

Under the Centre's new "liberalised" policy, which came into effect last month, states can buy up to 50% of their Covid-19 vaccine needs from manufacturers, although at higher prices than that fixed for the Centre.

"Let us have a universal, free vaccination policy to save the nation from Covid. I have suffered a lot. I don't want my fellow citizens to suffer even a fraction of what I have done, and certainly not to do worse than me as so many have as the tragedy unfolded in the country," he added.

'Over 1.64 cr vaccines still available with states'

More than 1.64 crore coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry has said.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,71,44,022 doses, the ministry said.

A total of 1,64,42,938 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.