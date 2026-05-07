Shashi Tharoor moves Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights, hearing tomorrow

The Delhi High Court will hear Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's suit seeking protection of his personality right on Friday, May 8.
According to Live Law, Justice Mini Pushkarna will hear Tharoor's lawsuit. As per the report, Tharoor named various individuals as defendants, including John Does (unknown individuals).
Tharoor alleged the misuse of his name, likeness and personality, the Bar and Bench reported. He reportedly sought relief against several defendants, including unknown parties (John Doe defendants).
He also sought the removal of several deepfakes and AI-morphed content. The reports shared no further details of the case.
With this lawsuit, Tharoor joined the long list of actors, cricketers and other notable personalities who have approached the high court over their personality and public rights.
As per the report, the court has been protecting the personality rights of Entrepreneur Aman Gupta, Telugu actor Allu Arjun, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, spiritual preacher Aniruddhacharya, singer Jubin Nautiyal, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, and actors Kajol Devgan, R Madhavan and NTR Junior.
Actors such as Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have secured injunctions against unauthorised use of their name, voice, image and likeness, particularly in advertisements, merchandise and AI-generated content. A similar suit has been filed by actor Salman Khan.
The coordinate benches also passed orders protecting the personality rights of “The Art of Living” foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and film producer Karan Johar.
Notably, the court also protected the personality rights of journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, who had sought relief regarding the circulation of allegedly misleading and AI-generated videos against him on social media.
The high court also passed a John Doe order protecting the personality rights of podcaster Raj Shamani, observing that he is a known face in India, especially in the field of content creation.