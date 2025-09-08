Shashi Tharoor on India's 50% tariff and ‘insults’ by Trump: 'Can't forget, forgive so quickly'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very quick to respond to US President Donald Trump's message, the governments and diplomats of both countries needed to do some serious repair work.

Advertisement

Tharoor welcomed Trump's "new tone" with a spirit of caution, and said that one could not forgive the hurt and offence caused by Trump so quickly, keeping in mind the consequences Indians faced.

"The Prime Minister was very quick to respond, and the Foreign Minister has also underscored the importance of the basic relationship that is a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is still there. And that message is an important message for us to give...," Tharoor told news agency ANI.

"I think there's some serious repair work that needs to be done by governments and diplomats on both sides. I would welcome this new tone with a spirit of caution," Tharoor said.

Advertisement

He said the tariffs imposed by Trump had consequences on the people, which could not be completely forgotten.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP added, “One can't just forget and forgive so quickly because there are real consequences that Indians are facing on the ground and those consequences need to be overcome....”

"I don't think we can just completely forget either the 50 per cent tariffs or the insults that have accompanied it from both the President and his staff....," Tharoor said.

He said, “Trump has a fairly mercurial temperament, and what he has been saying has caused some hurt and offence in our country. The 50 per cent tariffs have actually had consequences already…”

Trump, PM Modi exchange friendly messages Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

Advertisement

PM Modi responded warmly to Trump's remarks and his positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

The US imposed steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering America. It came into effect from August 27, and is expected to impact India's exports worth more than $48 billion to America.

Exporters told news agency PTI these high tariffs will have impact on their cost competitiveness in the US as their competitor countries, including Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia are being subjected to lower duties by America.