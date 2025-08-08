Shashi Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi's ‘vote chori’ charges: ‘Serious questions…Election Commission must urgently act'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has asked the Election Commission of India to “urgently act on serious questions" raised by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi yesterday, August 7, regarding "vote chori” charges in the polls. He said those should be addressed considering all parties and voters' interests.

“These are serious questions which must be seriously addressed in the interests of all parties & all voters. Our democracy is too precious to allow its credibility to be destroyed by incompetence, carelessness or worse, deliberate tampering. @ECISVEEP must urgently act & @SpokespersonECI should keep the nation informed,” Tharoor posted on X.

During a press conference at the AICC's Indira Bhawan headquarters, Gandhi said they assessed voter data of the Lok Sabha constituency of Bangalore Central and the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in it from the Lok Sabha elections held in 2024. He said the Congress had gathered "criminal evidence" and claimed that the Election Commission was engaged in obliterating such evidence across the country.

What did Rahul Gandhi say on voter fraud allegations? "Our internal polls indicated that we were expected to win 16 seats in Karnataka (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). However, we won nine. We then focused on the seven unexpected losses and chose the Mahadevapura Vidhan Sabha constituency. All the data we have here is from the 2024 elections, sourced from the Election Commission," Rae Bareli MP stated.

He added, “In the Mahadevapura assembly segment, the Congress received 1,15,586 votes, whereas the BJP garnered 2,29,632 votes. The Congress won all the Vidhan Sabhas except Mahadevapura, where the BJP swept and secured a victory margin of 1,14,046 votes. This seat significantly contributed to their election win, and the Lok Sabha result went in their favour on that seat. This discrepancy is a huge imbalance. So, we started examining the details and discovered that approximately 1,00,250 votes were stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly.”

Gandhi supported his allegations of discrepancies with data shown on the big screen, mentioning examples of fake voters, duplicate voters, including single address voters.

We see there is a pattern, we are absolutely convinced that this crime is being done on a huge scale across the country in state after state after state. CCTV footage and voter list are evidence in crime and the Election Commission is trying to destroy it," he alleged.