Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his witty yet insightful tweets, posted another gem that will make his followers ponder. In his new post, he talks about a time when even fixed-line telephones were not common, yet people predicted that technology will evolve in such a way that phones will become an integral part of our lives.

Tharoor posted an image of an illustration that is more than a hundred years old but could perfectly predict that phones would ring - when you are running for a train, when your hands are full, when it is raining, at a concert, when you are given a baby to hold and even when you are getting married.

Along with the illustration, he tweets. Scarcely believable, but predictions about technology (usually wide off the mark) sometimes were eerily prescient. See this 1919 cartoon, when fixed-line telephones were still rare, which anticipated the mobile phone & the nuisance it could turn out to be 80 years later!

Most Twitteratis found it to be amusing

One said, This is absolutely a GEM of a cartoon. The artist could anticipate an entire Century

I got a fixed line MTNL phone at my residence in 1979; courtesy of my employer, a cellphone in 2001 again. Now life appears meaningless if cellphone gets misplaced. The fact is the happiest part of my life came to a close in 1979, another commented.

Have predictions about technology ever been wide off the mark ? We’ve seen science fiction in most cases has gone on to become reality, the third said

There were some funny comments too.

A Twitter user said, No sir. This proves mobile phones existed in 1919, and Flying chariots were driven by Ravana in Vedic age.