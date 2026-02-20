Shashi Tharoor praises ‘impressive’ AI Impact Summit amid Congress criticism – ‘Some glitches happen at large events’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has lauded the ongoing India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The former Union Minister has said that the first couple of days of the mega event had gone “extremely well” and that “some glitches” are inevitable at any large event

Tharoor said the attendance of presidents, prime ministers, and world leaders who have come with a strong message of wanting to see a newly integrated world in the development of artificial intelligence is impressive.

On ‘some glitches. Tharoor said such issues can happen at big events. Tharoor's remarks come on Thursday, a day his party leader and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi dubbed the AI Summit in Delhi a "disorganised PR spectacle" and alleged that Chinese products were being showcased there.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders have also criticised the event, saying alleged mismanagement has resulted in "embarrassment" for the country.

‘Glitches happen in a large event’ “Though I have not had the chance to go to the summit, I am speaking there on Friday. From what I understand, these first couple of days have gone extremely well. There have been some glitches, some organisational things, these things happen in a large event,” Tharoor told reporters after the launch event of his new book on Narayana Guru.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held in Delhi from 16 February to 20 February, marking the first global AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South. The summit has attracted government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

"But by and large what has been impressive is the attendance... a number of presidents, prime ministers, and world leaders are here, and they've come with a strong message of wanting to see a newly integrated world in AI development, where the impact upon society would be the principle," Tharoor said.

"Preoccupation in India has clearly led the drive in this area," he added.

What were the controversies? The organisers and exhibitors faced inconveniences on the opening day (17 February) of the AI Impact Summit, including long queues, heavy crowds, and logistical challenges.

Many visitors complained that several gates were closed with no guidance from the security personnel. Things were smooth in the next two days, 18 and 19 February.

The biggest row was, however, when Greater Noida-based Galgotias University was asked to leave the India AI Impact Summit expo area after facing major online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog named “Orion” at the event. During the summit, university representatives and a professor were filmed claiming the robot was an in-house innovation.

Also, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates skipped his keynote address, reportedly over the controversy around his name being associated with convicted sex-offender Jeffery Epstein.

MANAV Vision for AI On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to democratise artificial intelligence, while calling for a transparent approach to data sharing.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of The India AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi also presented India’s MANAV Vision for AI, which he said will serve as a crucial link in advancing humanity's welfare.

“Today at the New Delhi AI Impact Summit, I present the MANAV Vision for AI. MANAV means human, and MANAV Vision says M- moral and ethical systems: AI should be based on ethical guidance. A- accountable governance means transparent rules, robust oversight; N- national sovereignty means whose data, his right. A- accessible and inclusive means AI should be a multiplier, not a monopoly. V- valid and legitimate means AI should be lawful and verifiable. This MANAV vision of India will become an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world of the 21st century,” Modi said at the event.