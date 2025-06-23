Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi again: ‘Prime asset for India on the global stage'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remain a ‘prime asset’ for India on the global stage but deserve greater backing, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Monday.

These remarks, like some of his recent ones, are likely to irk his party and widen the growing cracks in his ties with its leadership.

Tharoor's praise for the prime minister comes at a time when the Congress has been consistently attacking the Modi government over its foreign policy. The Congress party even said that diplomacy was being "shattered" and the country stands "isolated" globally, more so after Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir had a lunch meeting in Washington DC with US President Donald Trump a few days ago.

In an article published in The Hindu, Tharoor said the diplomatic outreach following "Operation Sindoor" was a moment of national resolve and effective communication.

PM Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remains a prime asset for India on the global stage but deserves greater backing,” Tharoor wrote.

After India launched Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Tharoor has been making comments on the India-Pakistan conflict and the diplomatic outreach that are at variance with the stand of the Congress. Tharoor has often drawn criticism from his own party and jibes aimed at him by Congress leaders for his stand.

Tharoor, who took the India case post Operation Sindoor in foreign countries while heading an all-party delegation earlier this month, has, with his remarks, seemingly riled his party for showing support for the Narendra Modi government over recent military actions across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The delegation, led by Tharoor, visited the US on the last leg of a multi-nation tour to brief key interlocutors about Operation Sindoor. It was one of the seven multi-party delegations India had tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

"The diplomatic outreach following 'Operation Sindoor' was a moment of national resolve and effective communication. It affirmed that India, when united, can project its voice with clarity and conviction on international platforms," Tharoor said in the article.

In his article, Tharoor said the aftermath of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack and India’s resolute response through 'Operation Sindoor' presented a critical juncture for the nation’s foreign policy.

"While the immediate military action was decisive, the subsequent diplomatic outreach was equally, if not more, vital in shaping global perceptions and consolidating international support," he said.

One of the most striking takeaways is the power of national unity in projecting a strong foreign policy voice, he said.

“It underscored that when it comes to national security and confronting terrorism, India speaks with one voice. This transcended domestic political differences, imbuing our message with greater credibility and gravitas in the eyes of our international interlocutors.”

Last week, while speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said he has differences of opinion with some in the party leadership, but he is not going to speak about them in light of the byelection in the Nilambur constituency.