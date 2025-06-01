Op Sindoor delegations: Ravi Shankar Prasad's team visits London; Baijayant Panda says ‘there are 52 Osama bin Ladens’

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad-led all-party delegation reached London on Saturday as part of India's efforts to reach out to partner countries to highlight its firm stance against cross-border terrorism and its policy of zero-tolerance to terrorism. Meanwhile, BJP MP Baijayant Panda slammed Pakistan in Algeria.

Here's all latest on Operation Sindoor delegations 1. An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in London on Saturday to reiterate India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Upon his arrival, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We are here in London. We will keep our stance on terrorism effectively, here. We believe that we will get that support here as well, the way we have received the support in those three countries."

The multi-party delegation, comprising MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai and former Union minister of state MJ Akbar and Ambassador Pankaj Saran, is scheduled to meet with community groups, think tanks, parliamentarians and diaspora leaders.

The delegation landed in the UK after completing visits to France, Italy, and Denmark, where they engaged with government officials, diaspora, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

From the UK, the delegation will head for discussions and meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians, political leaders and diaspora groups in the European Union (EU) and Germany.

2. Earlier during the Denmark leg of the visit, Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly responded to a group of Pakistani nationals who raised anti-India slogans outside a venue hosting the Indian delegation in Copenhagen. He dismissed the protest as an act of "desperation" and advised people to "ignore them with impunity"

"I was very surprised to see Pakistanis here raising slogans...our programme is going very well...we are getting wide coverage...their handlers in Pakistan must have told them to do something. They have come here in desperation. Pakistan is a desperate country that lives in desperation. Ignore them with impunity," Prasad said.

3. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda, who is leading an all-party delegation to Algeria, hit out at Pakistan on Saturday (local time), highlighting that the neighbouring country is using its nuclear power to shield its terrorist activities.

Referring to Pakistan's support in hiding Osama Bin Laden in the country, Panda was quoted by ANI as saying, “Remember Osama bin Laden, for years, they used to lie until the Americans intervened and took him out. They are doing the same thing, except there are 52 Osama bin Ladens.”

"The United Nations Security Council, of which Algeria is a member today, has sanctioned and banned a number of terrorist organisations and individuals, among them 52 terror organisations and terrorists are openly operating in Pakistan today," he added.

The Group 1 delegation, led by Baijayant Panda, Member of Parliament and former Minister, includes senior parliamentarians and officials such as Dr. Nishikant Dubey, S. Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

4. Group 6 of the all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, arrived in Madrid. AAP MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said, "This is our last destination in this tour. We will meet the Indian diaspora first and tell them about Operation Sindoor. Then, we will meet the people from the government, intellectuals, and academia. We will convey our message that India is determined to eliminate Pakistan-sponsored terrorism from India and the entire world."

5. AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said in Algeria, “It's not only a question of South Asia. We are the 4th largest economy. What will happen? Do you want all this carnage to spread to different parts of South Asia? No. It is in the interest of world peace to control Pakistan, which is the main sponsor of terrorism. It has to be brought back in the FATF Grey list...”

6. An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as part of their diplomatic outreach visit.

7. In Colombia, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading the all-party delegation to the South American country, confirmed Bogota's withdrawal of the controversial statement after meeting Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio and her senior colleagues.

India, Pakistan tensions India has sent several all-party delegations to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat.

The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.