Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is being trolled on social media for his ‘memorable day in Wayanad’ post on X, has defended his post, saying that memorable means something likely to be remembered because it is ‘unforgettable’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is being trolled on social media for his “memorable day in Wayanad" post on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has defended his post for his recent visit to landslide-hit Wayanad, saying that memorable means something likely to be remembered because it is "unforgettable." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to his X account, the Congress sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram said, “For all the trolls: definition of “memorable": Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable. Thats all i meant.

The Controversy The whole controversy started after Tharoor shared a video on X after visiting Wayanad where over 300 people were reported dead and several others missing after the devastating landslide, the Congress leader shared some photos and videos of relief supplies arranged by his office for those who have lost their homes in the calamity and are now in relief camps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another post, the grand old party leader shared a video of his visit and conversations with those affected, but its caption sparked a row: “Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad."

Netzines reaction Several netzines, including BJP leaders, questioned his choice of the word "memorable" for describing a tragedy. People slammed him for using the word "memorable" in the post.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya posted, “Deaths and disaster are memorable for Shashi Tharoor." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user described him as an "elite MP" and said he went to tragedy-hit Wayanad to have a "memorable day".

"Disasters and Deaths are memorable for Shashi Tharoor," a X user posted.

One user said Mr Tharoor has great vocabulary but using "memorable" when 300 people have died and many have lost their homes "hasn't gone down well". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, advanced radars, drones, and heavy machinery are being used by rescue teams to locate survivors or deceased, the sixth day of the tragic landslides that killed more than 300 in Kerala's Wayanad.