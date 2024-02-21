Shashi Tharoor gets France’s highest civilian award for ‘outstanding career’; what is Knight of the Legion of Honour?
Shashi Tharoor has received France's highest civilian award at the French Embassy. French Senate President honoured the Congress MP for his efforts to strengthen India-France bond and dedication to global peace.
Shashi Tharoor has received France's highest civilian award, "Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur". This event took place at the French Embassy. French Senate President Gerard Larcher honoured the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram.
