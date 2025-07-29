Shashi Tharoor refuses to comment on PM Modi's speech on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha: 'I am not...'

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, refused to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
“I am not speaking on this topic or making any comments on it,” Tharoor told reporters.
Multiple leaders from the Opposition, as well leaders of the BJP gave their views about the joint military action, weighing in during the three-day debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military response, launched after a week of parliamentary disruptions.
Shashi Tharoor, however, had no comments. Even when he was asked if there was any person whose speech he particularly liked, the Congress MP, who led the Operation Sindoor all-party delegation in June, refused to say anything.
PM Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha on the debate on Operation Sindoor, said that the “Armed Forces were given a free hand,” and were told to decide “when to attack, where to attack and how to attack”.
Shashi Tharoor had previously commended the execution of Operation Sindoor, and had also praised the code-name and symbolic imagery.
