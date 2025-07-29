Shashi Tharoor refuses to comment on PM Modi's speech on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha: 'I am not...'

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, refused to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“I am not speaking on this topic or making any comments on it,” Tharoor told reporters.

Multiple leaders from the Opposition, as well leaders of the BJP gave their views about the joint military action, weighing in during the three-day debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military response, launched after a week of parliamentary disruptions.

Shashi Tharoor, however, had no comments. Even when he was asked if there was any person whose speech he particularly liked, the Congress MP, who led the Operation Sindoor all-party delegation in June, refused to say anything.

PM Modi on Operation Sindoor – Key Highlights PM Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha on the debate on Operation Sindoor, said that the “Armed Forces were given a free hand,” and were told to decide “when to attack, where to attack and how to attack”.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, PM Modi said “I am standing before this gathering with victory in mind, to present India’s position with strength and clarity. And to those who fail to see India's side [referring to Opposition leaders], I am here to hold up a mirror.”

He further said that only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN.

Dismissing claims of US intervention in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, PM Modi said, “No leader of any country asked India to stop the operation."

Continuing his attack on the Opposition, PM Modi even slammed the previous Congress governments over the Batla House encounter, and the Indus Waters Treaty, claiming that the Treaty was ‘Nehru’s biggest blunder'.