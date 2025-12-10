Shashi Tharoor rejects Veer Savarkar award, calls out ‘irresponsible’ organisers: ‘I am not getting anything’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has firmly denied that he would accept the Veer Savarkar award or attend the ceremony. Shashi Tharoor also criticised the organisers for acting irresponsibly by including his name among the six announced recipients without first seeking his consent.

Clarifying his stand on being named a recipient of the Veer Savarkar award, Shashi Tharoor took to his social media handle on X and said, “I have come to know from media reports that I have been named a recipient of the ‘Veer Savarkar Award,’ which is to be presented today in Delhi.”

“I only learned about this announcement yesterday in Kerala, where I had gone to vote in the local self-government elections. I had clarified that I was neither aware of, nor had accepted, such an award and it was irresponsible on the part of the organisers to announce my name without my having agreed to receive it.”

The Congress leader continued, “In the absence of clarifications about the nature of the award, the organization presenting it or any other contextual details, the question of my attending the event today or accepting the award does not arise.”

‘Not getting anything’: Shashi Tharoor The Congress MP later told reporters outside Parliament in New Delhi that he heard about the award on Tuesday, December 9, and that he was not going for the ceremony.