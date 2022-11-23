Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Shashi Tharoor's tweet of truck accident has netizens 'Tharoored'. Here's why

1 min read . 06:41 PM ISTLivemint
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

  • On Wednesday morning Tharoor shared an image of a truck accident. The truck was allegedly carrying Roget's Thesaurus and it overturned the complete lot.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram might have not won the election for the All India Congress committee (AICC) President's position, however, his tweets and his vocabulary of the English language has only always entertained and kept his followers a new narrative to remember.

Tharoor's knowledge of the English words has always amused his social media followers. Tharoor's followers have accepted the fact that the politician is a pundit in the language.

On Wednesday morning Tharoor shared an image of a truck accident. The truck was allegedly carrying Roget's Thesaurus and it overturned the complete lot. The infographic was captioned ‘A smile to brighten the morning!’ Tharoor himself.

The picture had a rather long caption which read, A truck loaded with thousands of copies of ROGET'S THESAURUS crashed yesterday, losing its entire load. Witnesses were stunned, startled, aghast, taken aback, stupefied, confused, shocked, rattled, paralyzed, dazed, bewildered, mixed up, surprised, awed, and dumbfounded, nonplussed, flabbergasted, astounded, amazed, confounded, astonished, overwhelmed, horrified, numbed, speechless, perplexed, fazed, disconcerted, perturbed, disturbed and breath taken."

See the post here

The tweet left Tharoor's 8.4 million followers amused, wherein some stated that they had their fill of adjectives for the day. Some also poked fun at the Congress politician stating that Tharoor definitely knows even more synonyms.

A user wrote, "Well that's just my vocabulary on the road.''

A second jokingly said, "Maybe we should add a new word to the dictionary which means and replaces all those words and just say, "Witnesses were Tharoored."

Yet another wrote, "Ha ha, they don't know our Tharoor saab can add few more words and add more smiles."

On the political front, Tharoor's outreach programmes in Kerala seem to have made the warring factions of the party's state unit set aside their differences and huddle together to check his bid to make inroads in the state unit, saying they were not "inflated balloons" and warned against any parallel activities in the organisation.

