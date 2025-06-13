Shashi Tharoor says he landed in London on Air India plane: ‘My heart goes out’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condoled the Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport on Friday.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, “Just landed in London on @airindia from Delhi to the awful news of the crash. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. 🕉️ शांति.”

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the doctors' hostel near the airport perimeter.

Air India said that among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC. Immediately after departure, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.