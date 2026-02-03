Shashi Tharoor seeks clarity on India–US trade deal; asks, ‘Are Trump, Modi’s tweets enough...'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has been making headlines lately over what many see as his softened stance towards the NDA government, sought clarity from the PM Modi-led government on the India-US trade deal that slashes US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent – in what Trump claims is in exchange for India pausing Russian oil purchases.

The Congress MP, pressing for the need for greater clarity, told news agency ANI: “I want to know what it contains. The Opposition is only asking for clarity. We don't know what the deal contains. We have Mr Trump’s tweet and Mr Modi’s tweet; is that enough in a parliamentary democracy? Shouldn't the Govt of India come and explain to the people of the country what's in the deal?”

Tharoor further stated that the news was welcome but asserted that its impact on farmers, trade and agriculture should be explained by the government with full ‘transparency’.

“Mr Trump says it's for agriculture, so what are the protections for Indian farmers? Mr Trump says USD 500 billion, our entire import bill is USD 700 billion, so do we stop buying from every other country? We would love to celebrate if it's good news, but give us clarity,” he said.

He underlined the need for the government to “take Parliament into confidence and clearly explain what has been agreed to”, stating that the lack of an official statement had fuelled the entire controversy. Pointing to the prevailing uncertainty, Tharoor said, “Right now, there is concern because there is no clarity—the Congress is asking questions, and the BJP is not providing answers,” describing this as “the core issue”.

India-US trade deal After months of negotiations, Trump on Monday announced that the US would lower reciprocal tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 25 per cent after New Delhi “agreed to stop purchasing crude oil from Russia”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said, has agreed that India will “BUY AMERICAN at a much higher level,” while also agreeing to purchase over $500 billion worth of US energy, including coal, as well as technology, agricultural goods and other products.

He added that India would also move to slash trade barriers, saying, “They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO,” Trump said of India.