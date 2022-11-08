Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, recently took to his social media handle to share a picture of a letter written by American author John Steinbeck to actress Marilyn Monroe in 1995.
Calling the letter a "masterpiece from John Steinbeck to the immortal Marilyn Monroe", Tharoor tweeted, “Sunday delight: One of the most unusual letters I have ever come across from a famous author is this masterpiece from John Steinbeck to the immortal Marilyn Monroe. Every line, sentiment & detail is worth savouring."
Dated back to 28 April, 1955, the letter was written to request Monroe to send an autographed picture for his nephew-in-law, Jon Atkinson.
“In my whole experience I have never known anyone to ask for an autograph for himself. It is always for a child or an ancient aunt, which gets very tireacne, as you know better than I. It is therefore, with a certain nausea that I tell you that I have a nephew In-law who lives in Austin, Texas, whose name is Jon Atkinson. He has his foot in the door of puberty. but that is only one of his problems. You are the other," he wrote.
“I know that you are not made of celestial ether, but ne doesn't. suggestion that you have normal functions would shock his deeply and I'm not going to be the one to tell him," he wrote.
On a recent trip to Texas, my wife made the fatal error of telling Jon that I had met you. He doesn't really believe it, but his respect for me has gone up even for lying about it."
Now, I get asked for all kinds of silly favors, so I have no hesitation in asking one of you. Would you send him, in my care, a picture of yourself, perhaps in pensive, girlish mood, inscribed to him by name and indicating that you are aware of his existence. He is already your slave. This would make him mine."
“If you will do this, I will send you a guest key to the ladies' entrance of Fort Knox and, furthermore, I will like you very much," he concluded.
John Steinbeck was a Pulitzer Prize winner for The Grapes of Wrath in 1940. In 1962, Steinbeck had won the Nobel Prize for literature for his ‘realistic and imaginative writing, combining as it does sympathetic humor and keen social perception.’
According to The Marilyn Report, the letter from John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe was sold for $3,520 at Julien’s Auctions in 2016. In 2016, during her 91st birthday, a wide-ranging collection of her personal possessions were auctioned. In addition to leather sandals the iconic actress wore while modelling and other luxury items, there were emotional letters and scribblings that hint at her private struggles.
The items come from the estate of Lee Strasberg, the famous acting coach. He and his wife, Paula, were close with Monroe and she left her personal effects and clothing to him in her will, the auction house had said in a news release.
Other things that were auctioned were, Miniature Handbag With Lipstick and Cigarettes, Receipt for Lard and Bacon, A Letter About Her Stay in a Psychiatric Clinic, A Platinum and Diamond Watch, Words About Marriage, A Recipe for Stuffing, Musings on Life and Work, Art, Drawn in Crayon, Letter: ‘I Don’t Know Anything’.
The actress was found dead at age 36 on 5 August, 1962, at her home in Los Angeles.
