In the wake of multiple fuel price hikes since last week, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday slammed the government over ‘tax-gouging’ and ‘manipulation’. This comes at a time when government linked the hike in petrol and diesel prices to the Ukraine war, which started in February. However, the opposition has been claiming that the prices are now being increased as assembly elections in five states are over. “This was entirely predictable! Tax-gouging & price manipulation have been the hallmarks of this government’s contempt for the common citizen. Fuel prices must fall (sic)," Tharoor said.
Opposition has demanded discussion on fuel price hike with the opposition members shouting slogans against the Modi government demanding withdrawal of the hike in fuel prices on Monday. The Speaker said the first hour, which is reserved as Question Hour, should be allowed to function without interruption and he would allow them to raise the issue during the Zero Hour, which begins at 12 noon, according to news agency PTI report.
This comes in the wake of petrol price on Monday hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to ₹4-4.10 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹99.41 per litre as against ₹99.11 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹90.42 per litre to ₹90.77, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
This is the sixth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.
In the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre, the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On Sunday, petrol price went up by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise. In all, petrol prices have gone up by ₹4 per litre and diesel by ₹4.10.
Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 last year ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about USD 30 per barrel.
(With inputs from agencies)
