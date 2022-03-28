In the wake of multiple fuel price hikes since last week, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday slammed the government over ‘tax-gouging’ and ‘manipulation’. This comes at a time when government linked the hike in petrol and diesel prices to the Ukraine war, which started in February. However, the opposition has been claiming that the prices are now being increased as assembly elections in five states are over. “This was entirely predictable! Tax-gouging & price manipulation have been the hallmarks of this government’s contempt for the common citizen. Fuel prices must fall (sic)," Tharoor said.

