Shashi Tharoor slams GST rate hike, says, ‘Aam Aadmi to bear the brunt’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has slammed the government over GST rate hike. The decision to hike GST on some items were taken in the recently held 47th GST Council meeting in Chandigarh. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said," This GST rate hike is breathtakingly irresponsible at a time of mounting economic difficulties for most Indians. The Aam Aadmi will bear the brunt of the burden even as inflation eats into his earnings. Does this government believe it can get away with anything?"

