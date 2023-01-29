In a recent poll run by the mygov.in, names of two south Indian states - Kerala and Tamil Nadu were spelled wrong. Pointing out the same, Tharoor urged all Hindi Rashtravadis to ‘kindly take the trouble to learn the names of our states’. In the poll, mygov.in, asked users to vote for their favourite tableau at this year's Republic Day parade.

On Sunday, the senior Congress leader shared the screenshots of the same and tweeted, "All of us Dakshin Bharatvasis would be grateful if the Hindi Rashtravadis running http://MyGov.in could kindly take the trouble to learn the names of our states. Please!? (sic)"

All of us Dakshin Bharatvasis would be grateful if the Hindi Rashtravadis running https://t.co/SAky4wxXOb could kindly take the trouble to learn the names of our states. Please!? pic.twitter.com/hsLlyhivKC — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 29, 2023

In the screenshot, Kerala has been spelt as Kerela, while Tamil Nadu was spelt as Tamil Naidu. Responding to the same, mygov.in said that they have corrected the spellings.

The tweet has so far garnered over 5,000 likes and has been retweeted by over 700 people.His followers had many funny comments about it.

MyGov was launched by the government in 2014 with an aim to increase participation of citizens in the country's governance.