Shashi Tharoor slams'Hindi Rashtravadis': Kindly take the trouble to learn…1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:39 PM IST
- In the screenshot, Kerala has been spelt as Kerela, while Tamil Nadu was spelt as Tamil Naidu.
In a recent poll run by the mygov.in, names of two south Indian states - Kerala and Tamil Nadu were spelled wrong. Pointing out the same, Tharoor urged all Hindi Rashtravadis to ‘kindly take the trouble to learn the names of our states’. In the poll, mygov.in, asked users to vote for their favourite tableau at this year's Republic Day parade.
