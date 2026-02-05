Shashi Tharoor suffers leg fracture after stumbling on Parliament steps - 'He’s in good spirits'

A slip on the steps of the Parliament, a helping hand from SP MP Akhilesh Yadav and a viral video later, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's stumble on Wednesday has since been confirmed to have resulted in a foot fracture.

Tharoor, however, is in ‘good spirits’ and will continue with parliamentary work and other engagements as feasible, his team said in a post on X.

‘Injury has been confirmed…’ On Thursday, Tharoor's team confirmed that the Congress MP underwent an X-ray, which confirmed that he had fractured his foot.

“After an X-ray this morning, Dr Shashi Tharoor's injury has been confirmed as a fracture. He’s in good spirits and will continue with parliamentary work and other engagements as feasible (perhaps on a wheelchair). Thank you for all the good wishes!” the post from Tharoor's office read.

The photo which went along with the post, adds another layer to the quirky caption. It shows a smiling Tharoor, sunglasses on, flashing a thumbs-up along with a ‘Get well soon’ card – even as he stands on his fractured foot.

Shashi Tharoor's photo, posted by his team

The fracture did not stop Tharoor from attending the ongoing Parliament session. He reached the House in a wheelchair and was later seen leaving Parliament the same way, as per multiple reports.

How did Tharoor stumble on the steps? A video of Shashi Tharoor, which as since been going viral on social media, showed the Thiruvananthapuram MP speaking on his mobile phone as he attempted to step down the stairs. We don't know whether he missed a step or two, but the video showed him stumbling and falling. Akhilesh Yadav, who was standing nearby with other SP leaders, quickly held him.

Yadav also reportedly asked his team to help Shashi Tharoor carry his bag.

On Wednesday, Tharoor visited the Leader of the Opposition's office to meet him after a huge uproar over his remarks aimed at targeting the Modi government, and the Lok Sabha proceedings saw repeated adjournments.

This was the first time Shashi Tharoor had attended a meeting with Rahul Gandhi since their meeting last week with Mallikarjun Kharge.