Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at Pakistan over Shehbaz Sharif's post amid US-Iran talks, says ‘I do feel Washington gave…’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took a dig at Pakistan over a social media post by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which he sought a two-week extension to give diplomacy a chance in the West Asia conflict. Tharoor remarked that the wording and certain expressions in the message suggested possible involvement of the United States.

Soon after the post went live, users began sharing screenshots of its edit history, which showed that it initially included the line: “Draft -- Pakistan’s PM Message on X".

This comes amid US-Iran talks underway in Islamabad, four days after Iran and the US announced a two-week ceasefire.

"I do feel that Washington gave the message to Pakistan's PM to post it on X, or why would someone write 'Draft -- Pakistan's PM message'? The language and some phrases used in that message also pointed to the US involvement. The role that it is playing with the US, only Pakistan can play that," he stated, according to PTI.

Tharoor stressed that even if Pakistan positions itself as a peacemaker in a particular situation, it does not negate evidence of its past actions. Speaking to reporters after attending the National History Conference, he said Pakistan has “skin in the game,” citing its 900-km border with Iran and its sizeable Shia population.

'Who brings about the peace won't matter if peace comes' The Congress leader added that any escalation of the conflict could result in refugees flowing into Pakistan, giving it a different stake compared to India. “I don’t see any competition with Pakistan when it comes to this,” he said.

Tharoor said that India’s foremost priority is to ensure peace and stability. He noted that the country must closely monitor developments and remain actively engaged, with key leaders, including the prime minister and senior ministers, maintaining contact with counterparts in the region.

The former minister of state for external affair added that India cannot afford to stay disengaged and should continue its efforts while hoping that these initiatives ultimately lead to peace.

"I don't think there is any need to worry about who brings about the peace. Who brings about the peace won't matter if peace comes. If peace fails, on the other hand, then we should analyse very carefully the reasons for that failure and see if there is any way that we can contribute to a different outcome," he mentioned.

Tharoor asserted that India has a vital stake in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

"A vacuum is dangerous; it hurts us in other ways also. As a leading voice of the Global South, India is a responsible stakeholder in the process of constructing a viable regional and global order and for that we cannot afford to be passive, we cannot just observe when fires are blazing in the neighbourhood, we would have to play an active role but it would have to be carefully considered role, one where we examine for ourselves what is the most useful contribution we can make," Tharoor said.

He noted that at times, a constructive role may involve quiet diplomacy, but added that India is currently taking a more active approach, with ministers travelling and the prime minister engaging in discussions with global leaders. He said such efforts are positive and should be expanded, as sustained engagement helps keep India relevant and could enable it to take on a larger role in the future.