After leaving the netizens amused about the idea of celebrating ‘Cow Hug Day’ instead of Valentines Day on 14 February, Animal Welfare Board repealed its order within 4 days of its circulation.

The withdrawal of the order erupted even funnier memes on the social media. Joining the bandwagon, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor made a hilarious pun on the order repealing the ‘Cow Hug Day’ announcement.

In his Twitter post, the Thiruvananthapuram MP wondered if the government was intimidated by the jokes made at the order or was the withdrawal was merely an act of ‘cow-ardice’. Taking a jibe at the saffron party-led government, he expressed the possibility that the order must have been an oral instruction which was misheard by a 'Hindi Rashtravadi'. The order must have been , “let them hug their guy", but it got misheard as ‘gaay’ which led to the order and its withdrawal.

Was the Government cow-ed by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely cow-ardice? My guess is the original appeal was an oral instruction: “Valentine’s Day: let them hug their guy & the last word was misheard by a HindiRashtravadi as gaay! pic.twitter.com/o7uPzBnlho — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 11, 2023

On February 6, the Animal Welfare Board issued a directive urging people to celebrate the day as ‘Cow Hug Day’. The order encouraged people to hug cow for ‘emotional richness’. The order talked about the immense benefits of the bovine and said that hugging the cow will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness.

" Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," the directive said.

While the BJP leaders supported the order, the directive drew amused reactions on Twitter. The welfare body repealed the order without giving any explanation.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," it said.

The withdrawal accentuated the ongoing hilarious comments on the government's move. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra also took a jibe on the withdrawal of the order saying, "What a pity- have to make new plans for Valentine’s day."

Valentine's Day is celebrated on 14 February and is one of the most celebrated occasion among couples to express their love for each other. Notably, the day is also marred by hyper-activism of vigilantes who mostly belong from right-wing groups like Bajrang Dal.