Shashi Tharoor takes a jibe at govt's U-turn on Cow-Hug Day order
The withdrawal of Animal Welfare Board's order directing the celebration of ‘Cow Hug Day’ on Valentine's Day, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a jibe at the centre's U-turn
After leaving the netizens amused about the idea of celebrating ‘Cow Hug Day’ instead of Valentines Day on 14 February, Animal Welfare Board repealed its order within 4 days of its circulation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×