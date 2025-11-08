Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Delhi's worsening air quality, says ‘Kab tak zindagi kaatoge cigarette, cigar mein’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took a swipe at the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR by resharing a six-year-old social media post.

Tharoor shared an image that read, “Kab tak zindagi kaatoge cigarette, bidi aur cigar mein? Kuch din to guzaro Delhi-NCR mein.” (How long will you spend your life smoking cigarettes, bidis, and cigars? Spend a few days in Delhi-NCR instead.)

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been categorised as 'poor' and 'very poor' in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The national capital on Saturday recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335 at 9 am placing Delhi in the 'red zone' and making it the most polluted city in the country, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

PM2.5 remained the key pollutant on Saturday. Since Diwali, the national capital's air quality has been either 'poor' or 'very poor', occasionally worsening to ‘severe’.

How Delhi govt plan to tackle air pollution? In view of the rising air pollution in the capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has decided to change the working hours of the offices of the Delhi Government and the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent pollution, ensuring that the pressure of vehicles on the roads does not increase all at once and the traffic load is evenly distributed, thereby reducing pollution levels, according to the release.

Also Read | Delhi AQI: Mahua Moitra claims govt ordering 15 air purifiers for CM Rekha Gupta

Under the proposed changes, the new winter timings for government offices will be as follows:

Delhi Government offices from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, and Delhi Municipal Corporation offices from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. The Chief Minister stated that the objective of this decision is not only to distribute traffic pressure but also to provide citizens with better air quality.

Kab tak zindagi kaatoge cigarette, bidi aur cigar mein? Kuch din to guzaro Delhi-NCR mein.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.

(With inputs from agencies)