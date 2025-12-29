Shashi Tharoor warns of ‘rising racism in North India’ after Tripura student's tragic death in Uttarakhand

Mourning the tragic death of Tripura student, Angel Chakma, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor claimed that racism is rising in North India.

“It is shocking, and deeply shameful, that racism is rising in North India, often cloaked in casual mockery or systemic neglect,” the Congress leader posted on X.

Shashi Tharoor – in his post – said the student was stripped of his dignity with slurs like “Chinese” and “momo,” and ultimately killed. Claiming that the incident involving Chakma's death was not a random act of violence, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said the incident was result of ‘deep-rooted prejudice’, ‘ignorance’, and a failure to truly acknowledge and respect India’s diversity.

Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student enrolled at a private university in Uttarakhand's Dehradun – passed away on Friday, 26 December after fighting for his life for 17 days in the hospital.

What happened to Angel Chakma? On 9 December, the 24-year-old was out in Dehradun with his younger brother Michael – when a group of six people — including two juveniles — confronted them. What began as an argument quickly escalated into a racial attack, with the brothers reportedly being abused with slurs such as “Chinese” and “momo.”

Police have arrested five men in the case and sent them to judicial custody, while one suspect remains absconding.

Suraj Khwas (22), who was from Manipur, Avinash Negi (25), Sumit (25) and two juveniles have been apprehended for the incident, while another accused has likely fled to Nepal, his native country, as per police.

Police officers said they have also announced a reward of ₹25,000 for the only absconding accused and said they have sent a team to Nepal, reported PTI.

Son ‘brutally attacked,’ FIR delayed Angel Chakma's father said police initially refused to register a report about the incident involving his sons in the Selakui area and only filed an FIR two to three days later after pressure from the All India Chakma Students Union and senior officers.

Chakma's father – Tarun – told news wire PTI that his son was "brutally attacked" with knives and blunt objects when he tried to defend his brother who faced racial slurs and was called "Chinese" by the attackers.

Tarun Chakma is a BSF jawan currently posted in Tangjeng in Manipur.