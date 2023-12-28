Shashi Tharoor yet to receive invite to attend Ram Temple consecration: ‘Won't visit before…'
Shashi Tharoor stated that visiting the Ram Mandir should not be interpreted politically as it is a personal choice. The Congress MP said the Opposition leaders should not be branded 'anti-Hindu' if they don't attend the consecration ceremony.
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has expressed his desire to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, he said that he would visit the shrine in Uttar Pradesh “after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections". The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will hold a consecration ceremony on January 22, which is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.