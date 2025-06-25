Shashi Tharoor's cryptic post after Kharge's remarks on his praise for PM Modi - 'don't ask permission to fly'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a cryptic post on his social media X handle soon after party President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke about the Kerala Member of Parliament's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

“Don't ask permission to fly...the wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one,” read the post on a poster accompanying a bird.

The motivational message shared by Tharoor emphasises self-belief and the pursuit of dreams without limitations. It is often used by many to suggest that individuals possess the potential and freedom to achieve their goals without seeking approval from others.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Tharoor was a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) due to his good language (English) skills. Responding to Tharoor's recent praise of PM Modi, Kharge said that while the Congress puts the nation first, for some, it's Modi first.

In an article published in The Hindu earlier this week, Congress MP Tharoor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remain a ‘prime asset’ for India on the global stage but deserve greater backing. Tharoor said the diplomatic outreach following “Operation Sindoor” was a moment of national resolve and effective communication.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remains a prime asset for India on the global stage but deserve greater backing,” Tharoor wrote.

Tharoor's Praise for PM Modi Tharoor's praise for the prime minister has not gone down well with the Congress leadership. It comes at a time when the Congress has been consistently attacking the Modi government over its foreign policy. The Congress party even said that diplomacy was being "shattered" and the country stood "isolated" globally, more so after Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir had a lunch meeting in Washington, DC, with US President Donald Trump a few days ago.

