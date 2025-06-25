Shashi Tharoor's cryptic post after Kharge's remarks on his praise for PM Modi - 'don't ask permission to fly'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's praise for PM Modi's approach post-Operation Sindoor ignites internal tensions, leading to cryptic social media reflections on self-belief and ambition. Tharoor's post urges individuals to pursue their dreams without seeking approval.

Gulam Jeelani
Published25 Jun 2025, 04:29 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at a reception hosted for delegation members who went to various countries for Operation Sindoor global outreach, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PMO/ANI Photo)(DPR PMO)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a cryptic post on his social media X handle soon after party President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke about the Kerala Member of Parliament's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The motivational message shared by Tharoor emphasises self-belief and the pursuit of dreams without limitations. It is often used by many to suggest that individuals possess the potential and freedom to achieve their goals without seeking approval from others.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Tharoor was a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) due to his good language (English) skills. Responding to Tharoor's recent praise of PM Modi, Kharge said that while the Congress puts the nation first, for some, it's Modi first.

Tharoor's Praise for PM Modi

Tharoor's praise for the prime minister has not gone down well with the Congress leadership. It comes at a time when the Congress has been consistently attacking the Modi government over its foreign policy. The Congress party even said that diplomacy was being "shattered" and the country stood "isolated" globally, more so after Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir had a lunch meeting in Washington, DC, with US President Donald Trump a few days ago.

Tharoor, who took the India case post Operation Sindoor in foreign countries while heading an all-party delegation earlier this month, has, with his remarks, seemingly riled his party for showing support for the Narendra Modi government over recent military actions across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Key Takeaways
  • Tharoor emphasizes the importance of self-belief and independence in pursuing goals.
  • His comments on PM Modi highlight a divide within the Congress party regarding foreign policy.
  • The post reflects a broader narrative of individual empowerment amidst political tensions.

