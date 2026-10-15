Shashi Tharoor's meeting with Neha Bora: 'Are you crazy? You seem to have lost it. Big shame' - Why Mohandas Pai said so

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai criticised Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Thursday over the latter's post praising AISA national President Neha Bora.

“Shashi Tharoor Are you Crazy? Support people who promote, worship violence? They worship killers like Charu Mazumdhar, Kanu Sanyal…threaten people. You seem to have lost it. You claim to be a democrat but support extremists. Big shame. These are the same people who will go after you.” Pai wrote on X.

Mohandas Pai shared an article on Shashi Tharoor and All India Student Association (AISA) national president and activist Neha Bora.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had praised student activist Neha Bora for her “manifest courage” after meeting her at the INDIA bloc’s March for Democracy in New Delhi on Monday, sharing a selfie with her on X.

“Enjoyed meeting @neha_aisa at the INDIA bloc’s #MarchForDemocracy on Monday. I have great respect for her manifest courage — the courage of her convictions. She also takes better selfies than most!” Tharoor wrote alongside the photograph.

Neha Bora, the national president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), has emerged as one of the prominent faces of recent anti-CEC demonstrations in Delhi.

The 29-year-old PhD scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) marched alongside Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court. The protest targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and opposed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Stop lying: Mohandas Pai tells Shashi Tharoor Moments later Mohandas Pai put up another tweet targeting Shashi Tharoor. Sharing a news article, which highlights the Congress MP supporting the call for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, Pai wrote, “please stop lying”.

“Give data. Who had been deprived of voting rights, where? Have they gone to court? Mere language does not mean the Truth. Give us data, show us people who are left out? Have they filed F6 if left out. How many? Stop lying.” Mohandas Pai' tweet added.

Who is Neha Bora? Neha Bora, president of the All India Students’ Association, has become a leading figure in demonstrations over alleged voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision. The JNU scholar and activist has participated in earlier student movements.

Bora grew up in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand and moved frequently as a child because her father served in the army. She studied at Delhi University before beginning a doctorate at Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Arts and Aesthetics.

Neha Bora, 29, was among several activists detained over the weekend as authorities moved to stop demonstrations organised by the youth-led Cockroach movement. The protesters allege large-scale electoral fraud intended to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.