Days after journalist Shashikant Warishe was murdered in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that a special investigation team will be set up to probe the case.

Earier, Warishe was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by land dealer Pandharinath Amberkar on 6 February, and he died in hospital the next day.

As per reports, Amberkar, arrested for murder, allegedly used to threaten any person who opposed land acquisition for a proposed refinery in the area. An article written by Warishe against Amberkar had appeared in a local Marathi newspaper on the morning of the incident, which took place near a petrol pump in Rajapur, some 440 kilometres from Mumbai.

Fadnavis' office released a statement and said the police administration in the state has been directed to set up the SIT, that will be headed by a high-ranking official.

Earlier on Friday, journalists in Mumbai had protested near Mantralaya and sought the formation of an SIT as well as slapping of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday expressed worry over the murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe and said the law and order situation in Maharashtra was worsening while the seriousness of those in power was in doubt.

"The Warishe case is a serious issue. Accidents and murders in the state are on the rise. The law and order situation in the state is worsening. There are doubts how much those having responsibility for the law and order situation take this seriously," Pawar said.

With PTI inputs.