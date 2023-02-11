Shashikant Warishe case: SIT to be formed under high-ranking officer, says Dy CM
- Earlier on Friday, journalists in Mumbai had protested near Mantralaya and sought the formation of an SIT as well as slapping of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused.
Days after journalist Shashikant Warishe was murdered in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that a special investigation team will be set up to probe the case.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×