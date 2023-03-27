Shatrughan Sinha thanks PM Modi for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:26 AM IST
While Shatrughan Sinha thanked PM Modi for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, it was completely a sarcastic gesture.
Shatrughan Sinha, a leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has criticised the Indian government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. Sinha said that the government's action demonstrates poor decision-making skills but will provide ammunition to opposition parties.
