Shatrughan Sinha, a leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has criticised the Indian government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. Sinha said that the government's action demonstrates poor decision-making skills but will provide ammunition to opposition parties.

Sinha thanked Prime Minister Modi for the issue, saying that it will not only protect democracy but also help the opposition to gain additional seats. He also stated that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification has brought the opposition parties together.

"Well, on the one hand, what they have done appears to be an example of Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi (In adverse situations, people lose their ability to take sound decisions), but on the other hand, politically it will benefit a lot. It has given the opposition a weapon which will not only protect democracy but also help in giving an additional 100 seats to Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition," Shatrughan Sinha told ANI. "We appreciate it and thank our friend, PM Modi," he added.

Sinha praised Mamta Banerjee, the most popular personality and a street fighter in India, for coming forward to support democracy, and also appreciated Delhi's CM Kejriwal for taking a stand on such a serious issue.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday after a Surat court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

He had made the remark in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally in Kolar, Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach higher courts.

On March 27 at 10.30 am, members of the Congress Party from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet at the Congress Parliamentary Party office at the Parliament. The meeting is to intensify their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha. As part of the protest, Congress MPs will attend the Parliament wearing black clothes.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has also given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress Party has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and has been staging protests in the Parliament's ongoing Budget Session.

(With agency inputs)