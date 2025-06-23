'She died of multiple injuries': Man beats daughter to death in Maharashtra's Sangli for scoring low marks in test

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death by her father for scoring low marks in a test in Maharashtra's Sangli district, reported PTI on Monday, quoting police sources.

The incident occurred at Nelkaranji village in Atpadi tehsil on Saturday night.

According to police, the accused, Dhondiram Bhosale (45)—who is a school teacher himself—was not happy with his daughter Sadhana, who scored lower-than-expected marks in a mock test in Class 12. There was also a dispute between the two.

The victim scored 92.60 per cent marks in her Class 10 board exams and was preparing for pre-medical test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET, reported NDTV.

The accused grabbed the wooden handle of a stone grinder used for making flour and attacked the girl with it in the presence of his wife and son, the police official said.

Sadhna Bhonsle was seriously injured due to the beating and was rushed to Ushakal Hospital in Sangli, but she died before she could get treatment on Friday. She had suffered head injuries in the assault.

"The teen was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, where she died during treatment. The post-mortem report revealed that she died of multiple injuries," senior inspector Vinay Bahir of Atpadi police station said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the accused was arrested, he said.

