She got a call...’: Cab Driver reveals what happened moments before he dropped Sneha Debnath at Signature bridge

The body of Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old Delhi University student who had been missing for six days, was found in the Yamuna River near Signature Bridge in Delhi on Sunday, according to a statement from the Tripura Chief Minister’s Office.

Here are the top five updates: 1. According to IANS, the cab driver who drove 19-year-old Sneha Debnath to Signature Bridge, as her family suggested she intended to jump from there, said, “...Just before we were about to reach, she got a call. I don’t know what was said, but it happened about five minutes before I dropped her. After I dropped her off, she immediately walked in the direction behind the bridge...Then I had to take a U-turn, and even after taking that and returning about ten minutes later, I didn’t feel like anything had happened, like she had jumped or something. There were a lot of people standing there.…”

2. According to preliminary reports, the student is believed to have taken her own life by jumping into the Yamuna River. However, a full-scale investigation is currently underway to uncover the actual circumstances and reasons behind the tragic incident.

3. A note provided by the family indicated her intention to jump from the Signature Bridge. Some eyewitnesses stated that they saw a girl standing on the bridge and she was later found missing. Her close friends stated she was upset since the last few months and had dropped emails and WhatsApp messages that morning.

4. Tripura Chief Minister CM Manik Saha has expressed profound grief over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to Sneha Debnath's family. He has also directed the Tripura Bhavan in Delhi to provide all necessary assistance to the bereaved family and ensure a thorough investigation is carried out. Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old girl from Sabroom in South Tripura district had reportedly been missing in the national capital. Sneha's disappearance under mysterious circumstances in New Delhi prompted swift intervention from the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and an intensifying search operation led by Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

5. According to her family, Sneha had told her mother that she was going to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station with a friend named Pitunia. Her last phone call was made at 5:56 a.m. Concerns grew when her phone was found switched off by 8:45 a.m., and it was later confirmed that Pitunia had not met Sneha that morning as intended.