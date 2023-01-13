‘She herself urinated’: Air India ‘pee-gate’ accused tells Delhi court

New York to Delhi Air India ‘pee-gate’ accused, Shankar Mishra on Friday told Delhi Court that he did not urinate on the elderly woman, but ‘she urinated on herself’. ‘I did not urinate on complainant,’ Shankar Mishra told Delhi Court when he was presented for an ongoing case wherein a septuagenarian alleged that the vice president of Wells Fargo's India chapter had in an inebriated state urinated on her on the Delhi bound flight on 26 November 2022.

