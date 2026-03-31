She scored 93.88%, but fate had other plans: Rajasthan girl dies 10 days before RBSE result

Nikita, a Class 12 student from Rajasthan, would have been on cloud nine after seeing her result, but fate was not on her side. She died just ten days before the results were declared, after battling hepatitis and diabetes.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce on Tuesday morning, bringing cheer to several families. However, Nikita’s parents were mourning the loss of their daughter.

Nikita, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, secured an impressive 93.88 per cent in the exams but passed away on March 20, 2026 - days before the results were announced, according to a report by NDTV.

Her parents, daily-wage labourers and natives of Sri Ganganagar, said that had their daughter been alive, it would have been a moment of immense joy and celebration.

Over 8.5 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Girls secured the top positions in two streams - Arts and Science - while boys recorded a higher pass percentage in Commerce.

The RBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.54 per cent in Arts, 93.64 per cent in Commerce, and 97.52 per cent in Science for the 2026 academic session.

In the Science stream, Deepika topped the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams with an exceptional score of 99.8 per cent. The stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.23 per cent. In Commerce, 93.64 per cent of students passed, while the Arts stream saw a pass percentage of 97.54 per cent.

Scooty scheme for meritorious girls Meanwhile, girls who have secured a minimum of 65 per cent marks under RBSE or 75 per cent under CBSE will be eligible for the Kalibai Bhil Medhavi Chatra Scooty Yojana, under which free scooters are distributed to meritorious female students.

The scheme is open to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), minorities, and economically backward classes (EBC) within the general category.

What options are available for students not eligible for scooty schemes? Female students who do not qualify for either of the scooty schemes can benefit from the Chief Minister’s Higher Education Scholarship Scheme. Under this initiative, eligible students are awarded an annual scholarship of ₹5,000 for up to five years.

To be eligible, a student must secure at least 60 per cent marks in her Class 12 board examinations. Additionally, the annual family income should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.