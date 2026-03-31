She scored 93.88%, but fate had other plans: Rajasthan girl dies 10 days before RBSE result

Nikita, a Class 12 student from Rajasthan, would have been on cloud nine after seeing her result, but fate was not on her side. She died just ten days before the results were declared, after battling hepatitis and diabetes.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce on Tuesday morning, bringing cheer to several families. However, Nikita’s parents were mourning the loss of their daughter.

Nikita, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, secured an impressive 93.88 per cent in the exams but passed away on March 20, 2026 - days before the results were announced, according to a report by NDTV.

Advertisement

Her parents, daily-wage labourers and natives of Sri Ganganagar, said that had their daughter been alive, it would have been a moment of immense joy and celebration.

Over 8.5 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Girls secured the top positions in two streams - Arts and Science - while boys recorded a higher pass percentage in Commerce.

The RBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.54 per cent in Arts, 93.64 per cent in Commerce, and 97.52 per cent in Science for the 2026 academic session.

In the Science stream, Deepika topped the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams with an exceptional score of 99.8 per cent. The stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.23 per cent. In Commerce, 93.64 per cent of students passed, while the Arts stream saw a pass percentage of 97.54 per cent.

Advertisement

Scooty scheme for meritorious girls Meanwhile, girls who have secured a minimum of 65 per cent marks under RBSE or 75 per cent under CBSE will be eligible for the Kalibai Bhil Medhavi Chatra Scooty Yojana, under which free scooters are distributed to meritorious female students.

The scheme is open to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), minorities, and economically backward classes (EBC) within the general category.

What options are available for students not eligible for scooty schemes? Female students who do not qualify for either of the scooty schemes can benefit from the Chief Minister’s Higher Education Scholarship Scheme. Under this initiative, eligible students are awarded an annual scholarship of ₹5,000 for up to five years.

Advertisement

To be eligible, a student must secure at least 60 per cent marks in her Class 12 board examinations. Additionally, the annual family income should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.

Students can apply online through the Shala Darpan or SSO Portal to avail themselves of these benefits.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.