Tributes began to pour in moments after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died today after a prolonged hospitalisation. She was 92.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the veteran singer left a void in our nation that can never be filled." I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth, My interactions with her will remain unforgettable, said PM Modi.

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," PM Modi's tweet read.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people, PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

