Sporting jet black hair, Indrani stepped out of the jail around 5.30 pm, hugged her lawyer Sana Raees Shaikh, smiled and waved to waiting media. She then stepped into the lawyer’s high-end car and drove to her Worli flat
Former media executive Indrani Mukherjea, who was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, on Friday walked out of Byculla women's prison, six years after she was taken into custody.
“I am happy," a beaming Indrani told waiting reporters. She refused to speak about the case, her sensational claim that her daughter was still alive and said she had "forgiven the people who had hurt her".
Sporting jet black hair, Indrani stepped out of the jail around 5.30 pm, hugged her lawyer Sana Raees Shaikh, smiled and waved to waiting media. She then stepped into the lawyer’s high-end car and drove to her Worli flat. She did not entertain queries from media there.
"I cannot talk about the case right now. The matter is sub-judice... I think I have seen life from a different lens now. I have met people from all walks of life. It's been a journey. I have learnt to be patient," she said.
"I am so happy," a beaming Indrani Mukerjea told waiting reporters. "I learnt a lot in jail," she said. "I am going home. I have no plans. Just want to go home," she added.
Supreme Court granted Indrani bail in the case on Wednesday.
"My faith in judiciary is restored. All should respect laws of the country. There may be delay, but there is justice," she told reporters outside her house.
"I am very happy. There are no other emotions now. I am feeling very free," she said.
Indrani Mukerjea said she is writing a book. It won't be about her jail time, she added.
"When I came home this evening, I found it decorated," she said.
Sheena Bora, 24, was killed sometime in April 2012 if the investigators are to be believed, but the crime came to light three years later with the arrest of Shyamvar Rai, Indrani's former driver, for illegal possession of weapon on 21 August 2015.
During the interrogation, Rai told the police that he knew of a murder that had taken place in April 2012.
Indrani, former media executive and the wife of media baron Peter Mukerjea, had strangulated her daughter Sheena in a car with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, Rai claimed.
Four days later, the police arrested Indrani. They also arrested Khanna, her former husband. Indrani maintained that she was being falsely implicated in the case.
Mumbai Police claimed that Bora, her daughter from an earlier relationship, was killed by Indrani and Khanna in a car which Rai was driving, and the body was buried in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district the next day.
The body had been found in a decomposed state a month after the murder but remained unidentified for three years till Rai's alleged disclosure, the police said.
The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in September 2015. In November 2015, the CBI arrested Peter Mukerjea for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.
