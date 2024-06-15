The remains of Sheena Bora that were sent for examination to a forensic expert are reportedly ‘untraceable’, advocate Ranjeet Sangle said on Friday, reported ANI

The high-profile Sheena Bora murder trial has met with a major roadblock as a key piece of evidence has reportedly gone missing. Sheena Bora's remains that were sent for examination to JJ Hospital are reportedly "untraceable", Ranjeet Sangle, the advocate of prime accused Indrani Mukerje said on Friday, reported ANI.

During the murder trial, the prosecution told the CBI court in Mumbai that the bones, which the CBI claims to be of Sheena Bora are reportedly untraceable.

"The prosecution told the Central Bureau of Investigation court that bones, which the CBI claims to be Sheena Bora remains, are reportedly untraceable," ANI quoted Sangle. The next hearing in the case is set to take place on June 27.

There was an extensive search carried out to locate the items examined by the forensic expert related to the murder trial, however, nothing was found, Special Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode told the court, reported ANI citing Sangle.

