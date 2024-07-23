Sheena Bora murder: Indrani Mukerjea restrained from travelling abroad temporarily after CBI approaches HC

  • Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after Sheena Bora murder came to light, and walked out of jail in May 2022 on being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Updated23 Jul 2024, 05:05 PM IST
A file photo of Indrani Mukerjea.
A file photo of Indrani Mukerjea.(HT)

Less than a week after a special court in Mumbai granted Indrani Mukerjea permission to travel abroad, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted an ad-interim stay on it.

On Friday, a Mumbai court allowed Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, to travel to Europe.

Between intermittent periods for the next three months, the court allowed her to travel once to Europe (Spain and the United Kingdom) for ten days.

Also Read | Indrani Mukerjea to go scott-free? Sheena Bora’s skeletal remains go missing

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) objected to it and filed a plea in the High Court.

Following that, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted an ad-interim stay on a special court order.

Mukerjea, a former media executive, is currently out on bail.

A single bench of Justice S V Kotwal said the plea filed by the CBI against the special court order shall be heard on July 29 before the regular bench of Justice S C Chandak, reported PTI.

 

Also Read | Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to Sanjeev Khanna

Why Indrani wants to travel abroad

Indrani Mukerjea had filed an application in court seeking a nod for an overseas visit, claiming she needed to travel to Europe frequently for work.

What CBI told to court?

The CBI has contended that Mukerjea was facing trial in a serious case and is accused of killing her own daughter. If she is permitted to travel abroad, there is a chance of her fleeing from justice.

Conditions trial court laid

— During her travel, Indrani Mukerjea will have to attend the office of the Indian Embassy or its allied diplomatic mission offices there at least once during her visit and obtain an attendance certificate.

— She has to furnish a security deposit of 2 lakh.

Indrani's arrest and bail.

Sheena Bora's murder came to light in 2015 when Indrani's then-driver Shyamvar Rai revealed it during interrogation by police after his arrest in a separate Arms Act case. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015. The Supreme Court granted her bail in May 2022.

 

 

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 05:05 PM IST
