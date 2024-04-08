Active Stocks
Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi prince Salman discuss 'Jammu and Kashmir dispute', push for India-Pakistan dialogue
Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi prince Salman discuss 'Jammu and Kashmir dispute', push for India-Pakistan dialogue

Akriti Anand

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia meet: A join statement said the two sides stressed “the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries…”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa in his palace on the eve of 29th Ramadan, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 7, 2024. (via REUTERS)Premium
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa in his palace on the eve of 29th Ramadan, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 7, 2024. (via REUTERS)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting on Sunday. Amid discussions on topic of "mutual interest", the two sides also stressed on the need to resolve heightened friction between India and Pakistan.

"The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region," read a joint statement on the meeting between Sharif and Salman.

Sharif made his first overseas visit since winning power in elections in February. He met with bin Salman on Sunday.

“HRH the Crown Prince met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan. They reviewed historical relations, bilateral cooperation, and opportunities for further development across various sectors, in addition to discussing regional and international developments," Saudi Arabia's foreign office tweeted.

The joint statement by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia came a day after Pakistan denounced Indian Defence Minister Rajanth Singh's statement.

In an interview with News 18, Singh had said, “If any terrorist will try to disturb India from any neighbouring country or try to conduct any terror activities in India, we will always give a befitting reply to them."

"If that terrorist will run towards Pakistan [from India], Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge [will kill them by entering into Pakistan]," Singh had said.

Condemning Singh's statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Such myopic an irresponsible behaviour not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term."

Published: 08 Apr 2024, 06:12 PM IST
