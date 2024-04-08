Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi prince Salman discuss 'Jammu and Kashmir dispute', push for India-Pakistan dialogue
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia meet: A join statement said the two sides stressed “the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries…”
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting on Sunday. Amid discussions on topic of "mutual interest", the two sides also stressed on the need to resolve heightened friction between India and Pakistan.
