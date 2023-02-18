Shehzada vs Ant-Man vs Pathaan box office and review: Which one to watch this weekend?
Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller is still going strong at the box office while it faces competition from Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada.
Shah Rukh Khan's action movie has been breaking records at the box office for almost three weeks. The film, which formerly dominated the box office, is now competing with Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada.
