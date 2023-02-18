Shah Rukh Khan's action movie has been breaking records at the box office for almost three weeks. The film, which formerly dominated the box office, is now competing with Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada .

The worldwide box office receipts for Pathaan came to 976 crores. The Shah Rukh Khan-starring film maintained a strong trend at the box office. It goes without saying that the film has become both the most successful instalment in YRF's Spy Universe and the most successful Bollywood production ever.

Despite the reduced ticket price of ₹110, Pathaan still made 3.40 crores on February 16. This indicates that if the ticket costs hadn't been lowered, there might have been a higher turnout. The Shah Rukh Khan movie made between ₹1.5-2.5 crore on day 24 based on early trends. Pathan, upon receiving extremely-positive reviews all around, has been declared as an “All-Time Blockbuster'' by trader analysts.

Kartik Aaryan, after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was expected to deliver another box office hit with Shehzada, the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun. However, the release of Ant-Man provides significant competition for both Hindi movies.

On its first day in India, the Paul Rudd movie made ₹9 crore, surpassing Shehzada's ₹7 crore. Ant-Man has a significant lead in this box office competition, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh.

Around 1.06 lakh tickets for Ant-Man have been sold at national chains. Shehzada is in second place with nearly 25,000 tickets sold. Interestingly, Pathaan was close behind and sold 17,400 tickets in advance for Day 24.

Shehzada movie review

Shehzada has received mixed reviews upon its release. As per KoiMoi, “Kartik Aaryan’s Remake Nails" while The Hindu says “Kartik Aaryan can’t salvage this prince of pointless banter". “It should be a crime to make such films in 21st century," says Indian Express. “Logic takes a back seat in this loud Kartik Aaryan film," says Hindustan Times.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie review

This movie, too, received mixed reviews upon its release. Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 48% with an average rating of 5.7/10, based on 283 reviews. India Today calls it “Marvel’s weakest offering so far falls short of expectations" while HT calls it “The least bland Marvel movie". Film Companion calls it “Flawed Yet Fun".